Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Recommended Video:

New York Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 5 12 5 Totals 35 6 11 6 Nimmo cf 4 2 1 0 McCutchen dh 5 0 2 0 Conforto rf 3 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0 Alonso 1b 5 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 1 1 1 Smith lf 4 1 2 2 Realmuto c 4 1 1 3 Canó dh 5 1 2 2 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 0 Ramos c 5 0 1 0 Segura 2b 3 1 1 0 Giménez 3b 4 1 1 0 Bruce lf 4 0 1 0 Guillorme 2b 3 0 3 1 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 1 1-Hamilton pr 0 0 0 0 Quinn cf 4 1 2 1 Dozier 2b 0 0 0 0 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0

New York 112 000 001 — 5 Philadelphia 020 030 001 — 6

E_Realmuto (1). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Guillorme (2), Gregorius (1), Bruce (3), Hoskins (3). HR_Smith (5), Canó (2), Realmuto (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Lockett 6 7 5 5 2 5 Betances 1 0 0 0 1 1 Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 0 Lugo, L, 1-2 1-3 3 1 1 0 1

Philadelphia Howard 3 1-3 7 4 3 2 2 Álvarez 1 0 0 0 1 1 Parker 1 1 0 0 0 1 Morgan, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 Hunter, H, 1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Neris, W, 1-0 1 2 1 1 1 2

Álvarez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Parker pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Morgan pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Lockett (Hoskins).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:24.