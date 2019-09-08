Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Philadelphia New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 5 11 5 Totals 33 0 5 0 Hernández 2b 5 2 3 2 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 5 1 3 1 Alonso 1b 4 0 2 0 Dickerson lf 5 0 2 2 McNeil 2b 3 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Davis lf 4 0 1 0 Segura ss 4 0 1 0 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 Miller 3b 2 0 0 0 Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 Rodríguez ph-3b 2 0 1 0 Nimmo ph 0 0 0 0 Kingery cf 4 1 0 0 Lagares cf 3 0 1 0 Haseley rf 4 1 1 0 Panik ph 1 0 0 0 Smyly p 3 0 0 0 Nido c 3 0 0 0 Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 Canó ph 1 0 0 0 Irvin p 0 0 0 0 Stroman p 1 0 0 0 Pivetta p 0 0 0 0 Lowrie ph 1 0 0 0 Zamora p 0 0 0 0 Lockett p 0 0 0 0 R.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 Ramos ph 1 0 0 0

Philadelphia 100 400 000 — 5 New York 000 000 000 — 0

E_Realmuto (8), Miller 2 (3), J.Davis (6). DP_Philadelphia 1, New York 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 9. 2B_Dickerson (10), Alonso (28). HR_Hernández (9). SB_Lagares (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Smyly W,3-1 7 4 0 0 2 6 Irvin 1 1 0 0 0 0 Pivetta 1 0 0 0 1 1

New York Stroman L,1-2 4 10 5 4 0 6 Zamora 1 0 0 0 0 0 Lockett 2 0 0 0 0 3 Familia 1 1 0 0 0 1 Bashlor 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Smyly.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:59. A_28,848 (41,922).