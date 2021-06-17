Skip to main content
Sports

Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 0

Philadelphia Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 2 10 2 Totals 31 0 5 0
Herrera cf 5 1 2 0 Betts cf 4 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 5 1 1 1 Lux ss 3 0 2 0
Realmuto c 4 0 1 1 Taylor 2b 3 0 0 0
McCutchen lf 3 0 0 0 Beaty 1b 3 0 1 0
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 Burns ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Williams 2b 4 0 3 0 Pollock lf 3 0 0 0
Miller rf 3 0 0 0 McKinstry 3b 3 0 1 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Pujols ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Torreyes ss 4 0 0 0 Souza Jr. rf 3 0 1 0
Wheeler p 3 0 1 0 Barnes c 4 0 0 0
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Kershaw p 2 0 0 0
Jankowski ph-rf 1 0 1 0 Raley ph 1 0 0 0
Bickford p 0 0 0 0
Price p 0 0 0 0
Smith ph 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 101 000 000 2
Los Angeles 000 000 000 0

DP_Philadelphia 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Williams 2 (3), Realmuto (9), Bohm (8). HR_Hoskins (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler W,5-3 6 5 0 0 4 6
Alvarado H,9 2 0 0 0 0 4
Neris S,10-14 1 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Kershaw L,8-6 6 8 2 2 1 9
Bickford 2 1 0 0 1 2
Price 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Neris 2 (Souza Jr.,Smith).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:15. A_52,157 (56,000).