Philadelphia 13, Boston 6

Philadelphia Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 44 13 16 13 Totals 36 6 11 6 McCutchen lf 5 1 2 1 Verdugo lf 4 2 1 0 Knapp ph-c 1 0 1 0 Devers 3b 5 2 3 1 Hoskins 1b 3 2 1 1 Martinez dh 2 0 1 1 Walker ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Araúz ph-dh 2 1 0 0 Harper rf 5 2 2 3 Bogaerts ss 3 0 2 2 Garlick ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Peraza ss 0 1 0 0 Realmuto c-1b 6 1 1 0 Moreland 1b 3 0 2 2 Gregorius ss 4 2 2 1 Pillar rf 4 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 3 1 2 0 Chavis 2b 5 0 0 0 Bruce dh 5 1 2 4 Lin cf 4 0 0 0 Kingery 2b 2 0 0 0 Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 Gosselin ph-2b 3 2 2 2 Quinn cf 5 1 1 1

Philadelphia 000 117 130 — 13 Boston 102 010 101 — 6

E_Chavis (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Boston 0. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Boston 10. 2B_Gregorius (3), Gosselin (3), Realmuto (2), Verdugo (4), Devers (6), Martinez (9), Moreland (2). HR_Hoskins (1), Harper (5), Gosselin (3), Bruce (4). SB_Quinn (2), McCutchen (1), Harper (4). SF_Bogaerts (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Eflin 4 5 4 4 3 8 Parker W,1-0 2 1 0 0 1 3 Álvarez 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Hunter 1 0 0 0 0 1 Guerra 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 2

Boston Godley 4 4 1 1 1 4 Valdez 1 1 1 1 0 1 Taylor L,0-1 BS,0-1 2-3 2 3 3 0 1 Hembree 0 4 4 4 1 0 Brewer 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 3 Walden 1 2 3 3 1 0 Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 1

Eflin pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Hunter pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Hembree pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Godley (Hoskins), Taylor (Gregorius). WP_Godley.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_4:06.