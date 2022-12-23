Philadelphia 119, L.A. Clippers 114

Leonard 12-19 3-4 28, Morris Sr. 3-9 2-2 11, Zubac 3-3 1-1 7, George 7-18 5-5 22, Jackson 2-6 0-0 4, Batum 3-5 2-2 10, Mann 1-2 0-0 3, Kennard 2-6 2-2 8, Powell 8-13 3-7 21. Totals 41-81 18-23 114.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title