Phelps, Vonn among those heading to US Olympic & Para Hall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Lindsey Vonn, Michelle Kwan, Mia Hamm, Billie Jean King and the late Pat Summitt are among the nine individual women who will be inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame this summer, along with Michael Phelps and hurdling great Roger Kingdom.

Others voted onto the 2022 class on a crowded ballot were Natalie Coughlin (swimming), Muffy Davis (Para Alpine skiing and cycling), David Kiley (Para Alpine skiing, track and field and wheelchair basketball), Trischa Zorn-Hudson (Para swimming) and Gretchen Fraser (skiing).