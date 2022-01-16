Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer Jan. 16, 2022
1 of8 Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers (57) and Washington Capitals right wing Brett Leason (49) look for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Washington. Al Drago/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) moves the puck past Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Washington. Al Drago/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, shoots the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Washington. Al Drago/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) gets into a scrum with Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat (53), as Capitals center Nic Dowd (26) and Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn (2) try to pull them off during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Washington. Al Drago/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) moves the puck past Vancouver Canucks left wing Nils Hoglander (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Washington. Al Drago/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.
Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead.