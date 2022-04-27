Petry helps Canadiens beat Rangers 4-3 to end 9-game skid

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Petry scored his second goal of the game in the final minute of the third period and Sam Montembeault made 24 saves as the Montreal Canadiens beat the playoff-bound New York Rangers 4-3 Wednesday night to snap a nine-game losing streak.
Petry scored his sixth of the season with 31 seconds remaining to put Montreal ahead for the fourth time and forge a victory for Martin St. Louis, the former Ranger who took over behind the Canadiens' bench in early February coaching for the first time at Madison Square Garden.