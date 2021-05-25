Petersen makes 18 saves, U.S. beats Kazakhstan 3-0 at worlds

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen made 18 saves and the United States beat Kazakhstan 3-0 Tuesday to improve to 2-1 at the IIHF world championship.

Kings teammate Trevor Moore, defenseman Adam Clendening and forward Jack Drury scored for the U.S., which set a team world championship record for shots in a period with 25 in the first and finished with 52.