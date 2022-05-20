Perseverance paying off for older rookies in the WNBA

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Yvonne Anderson understood that making a WNBA roster as an undrafted rookie was going to be tough and getting that chance a decade after she left college would be even tougher.
But the former Texas standout, now 32, was invited to camp this spring by the Connecticut Sun, who had been following her international career. She played in numerous countries, eventually becoming a Serbian citizen and making a name for herself on that nation's Olympic team last summer. She averaged 14 points and scored 15 in a loss to the United States at the Tokyo Games.