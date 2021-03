ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javonte Perkins had 16 points to lead five Saint Louis players in double figures as the Billikens routed UMass 78-57 on Monday.

Jordan Goodwin and Fred Thatch Jr. added 13 points apiece for the Billikens (13-5, 6-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hasahn French chipped in 12 points, and Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 10. Goodwin also had 11 rebounds and eight assists.