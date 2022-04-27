Peralta's HR, 5 double plays send Diamondbacks past Dodgers

PHOENIX (AP) — David Peralta hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and also started one of Arizona's five double plays as the Diamondbacks put on a defensive clinic to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Tuesday night.

Arizona, which began the game with a majors-worst .189 batting average, had more double plays than hits. Peralta doubled early, and his late, two-run homer was its fourth and final hit.

The Diamondbacks also picked a runner off first base. Their two biggest double plays came late — playing left field, Peralta raced into the gap to catch Mookie Betts’ liner with runners on first and second, then threw to second to double off Chris Taylor to end the seventh.

Ian Kennedy (1-1) got Will Smith to ground into a bases-loaded double play to end the eighth.

Arizona won for just the fourth time in its last 21 games against the Dodgers. The teams have split the first two games of this set — Los Angeles has won nine straight series from the Diamondbacks.

Peralta’s second homer came against off Brusdar Graterol (0-1).

Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth for his third save.

Zach Davies, who pitched the first six innings of a combined no-hitter for the Cubs against the Dodgers last June, wasn't sharp this time. He gave up two hits and two walks in a three-run first inning — the runs all scored on Smith's bases-loaded double.

Second baseman Gavin Lux’s throwing error helped Arizona tie it in a three-run third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Tommy Kahnle (Tommy John) is to make back-to-back minor league rehab appearances Wednesday and Thursday and could rejoin the team for a two-game series against San Francisco on May 3-4, manager Dave Roberts said. … RHP Dustin May (Tommy John) threw about 30 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday. … LHP David Price (COVID-19) has no timetable for his return, Roberts said, adding that no teammates have reported COVID-19 symptoms. … LHP Victor Gonzalez (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday is nearing the start of a rehab assignment. … LHP Tyler Anderson will remain in the rotation while Andrew Heaney (shoulder) recovers, Roberts said. Anderson’s next start will be Friday against Detroit.

Diamondbacks: IF/OF Josh Rojas (oblique) has begun hitting off a pitching machine but has no timetable for a return.

NEXT UP

Dodgers LHP Julio Urías (1-0, 3.00) will face RHP Zac Gallen (0-0, 1.00) in the finale of a three-game series Wednesday afternoon. Urias is 7-1 with a 1.55 ERA in nine appearances against Arizona, his most victories against any opponents, and is 4-0 with an 0.86 ERA in three games at Chase Field.

