Peralta 1st CG in majors, Brews top Nats to open twinbill May 29, 2021 Updated: May 29, 2021 5:21 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich makes a diving catch on a ball hit by Washington Nationals' Josh Bell during the first inning of game one of a baseball doubleheader, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws a pitch to the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. The Brewers won 4-1.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) and catcher Manny Pina react after defeating the Washington Nationals in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. The Brewers won 4-1.
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia, right, is greeted near home plate by Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a two-run home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin during the first inning of game one of a baseball doubleheader, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. Yelich scored on the home run.
Spectators wear rain covers as light precipitation falls on them during the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader between the Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. The Brewers won 4-1.
8 of8
WASHINGTON (AP) — Freddy Peralta pitched his first complete game in the majors, going all seven innings Saturday and leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Washington Nationals 4-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Peralta (5-1) allowed four hits, including Kyle Schwarber's home run, while striking out seven and walking one. The 24-year-old right-hander made his 33rd start in the big leagues.