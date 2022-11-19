Pepperdine 64, UC Irvine 55

Tillis 3-10 0-0 7, Leuchten 2-7 4-6 9, Baker 3-14 5-6 12, Crockrell 3-8 0-0 6, Davis 3-7 0-0 7, Hohn 1-7 3-4 6, Keeler 2-6 0-0 4, Henry 0-4 0-0 0, Butler 1-3 0-0 2, Hutchison 1-1 0-0 2, Ujadughele 0-0 0-1 0, McBirney-Griffin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-67 12-17 55.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title