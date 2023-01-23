Penn 76, Hartford 52

Spinoso 1-3 1-2 3, Martz 6-8 0-0 17, Dingle 9-13 1-1 23, McMullen 0-1 0-0 0, Slajchert 3-7 0-0 7, Monroe 2-4 0-0 4, Lorca-Lloyd 4-6 0-0 8, Smith 2-7 0-0 6, Laczkowski 2-4 0-0 5, Charles 1-5 0-0 3, Holland 0-1 0-0 0, Moshkovitz 0-0 0-0 0, Thrower 0-0 0-0 0, Chambers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 2-3 76.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title