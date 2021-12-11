Pelicans' Zion Williamson experiences 'regression' in foot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson has experienced a “regression” in his surgically repaired right foot, further delaying the Pelicans star forward's long-awaited return to the court.
“After experiencing persistent soreness in his right foot, Zion Williamson underwent medical imaging which showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal," the Pelicans said in a statement released Saturday after the team practiced.m“As a result, the volume and intensity of his training will be reduced for an extended period to help allow for further bone healing.”