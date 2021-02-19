Patric Hornqvist scores twice, Panthers rout Red Wings 7-2 LARRY LAGE, AP Hockey Writer Feb. 19, 2021 Updated: Feb. 19, 2021 10 p.m.
DETROIT (AP) — Patric Hornqvist scored in the first and third periods to help the Florida Panthers start and finish strong in a 7-2 victory over the the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.
Juho Lammikko and MacKenzie Weegar had goals on consecutive shots in the opening period, and Hornqvist made it 3-0 in a four-shot stretch that doomed a Detroit team averaging an NHL-low 1.9 goals a game.