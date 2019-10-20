Parise scores winner, Wild beat Canadiens 4-3 for 2nd win

Minnesota Wild's Zach Parise, right, celebrates with teammates Jason Zucker, center, and Matt Dumba, right, after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens in the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday Oct. 20, 2019, in St. Paul, Minn. less Minnesota Wild's Zach Parise, right, celebrates with teammates Jason Zucker, center, and Matt Dumba, right, after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens in the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday ... more Photo: Stacy Bengs, AP Photo: Stacy Bengs, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Parise scores winner, Wild beat Canadiens 4-3 for 2nd win 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Zach Parise scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Minnesota Wild won their second game of the season, beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Sunday.

Jason Zucker, Marcus Foligno and Brad Hunt also scored for Minnesota, which matched its highest goal total through eight games this season. The Wild also scored four goals in a 7-4 home loss to Pittsburgh.

Devan Dubnyk made 29 saves and earned his first win of the season.

Phillip Danault scored twice and Tomas Tatar added a goal for the Canadiens. Keith Kinkaid stopped 29 shots in his second game of the season.

Parise took a perfect pass from Zucker through traffic and sent a shot that beat Kinkaid and gave the Wild a 4-3 lead. The score came just over four minutes after Hunt tied the game on the power play.

The teams squared off for the second time in a four-day span. The host Canadiens won the previous meeting 4-0.

Foligno scored with just 12.9 seconds left in the second period to tie the game. Danault's second goal of the game in the third gave Montreal a short-lived lead before goals by Hunt and Parise put Minnesota ahead for good.

Zucker opened the game with a first-period goal in the team's first game since the player included head coach Bruce Boudreau in a controversial quote, saying everyone on the team needed to be better. Zucker redirected a shot from the point on the power play at 8:57.

All three of Zucker's goals this season have come on the power play.

The finest of Kinkaid's saves on Sunday came when he stopped Zucker midway through the second period. As he fell to the ice, Kinkaid gloved a shot by Zucker that would have tied the game.

Montreal scored twice in a 16-second span in the second period. Tatar evened the game with a power-play goal at the 2:50 mark. Dubnyk gave up a big rebound to Tatar, who buried it for his third goal of the year.

Then Danault put Montreal up 2-1 after a turnover by Minnesota in its own zone. Danault banked the puck off Dubnyk's skate seconds after Tatar's equalizer.

NOTES: The Wild's regular-season sellout streak ended at 230 consecutive games. Sunday's announced attendance of 17,344 fell short of the Xcel Energy Center's capacity of 17,954. ... Sunday was Minnesota's second home game of the season through eight games.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host San Jose on Thursday night.

Wild: Host Edmonton on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports