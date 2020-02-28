Parayko lifts Blues to 3-2 win over Islanders in OT

Recommended Video:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Colton Parayko scored on an unassisted wraparound at 3:23 of overtime, sending the St. Louis Blues to their sixth consecutive victory with a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Vince Dunn tied it for St. Louis with 1:44 left in the third period. Brayden Shenn also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Jordan Binnington, who had 14 saves, made his 47th start of the season and improved to 29-11-7.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Jordan Eberle scored for the Islanders. Thomas Greiss stopped 30 shots.

The Blues improved to 8-10 in overtime, while New York fell to 11-8.

St. Louis pulled even on an unassisted slap shot from the top of the slot by Dunn after the Islanders tried to clear the puck but failed. It was Dunn's first goal since Jan. 11, a span of 19 games.

The Islanders led 2-1 after the first period.

Pageau scored on a one-timer from the right circle at 8:20. The power-play goal came after he took a pass from Mathew Barzal. It was Pageau's 26th goal of the season and second in two games since New York acquired him from Ottawa at Monday's trade deadline. He has five goals and eight points in his last six games.

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) scores the winning goal against New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1), of Germany, during overtime of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in St. Louis. less St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) scores the winning goal against New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1), of Germany, during overtime of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in St. ... more Photo: Dilip Vishwanat, AP Photo: Dilip Vishwanat, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Parayko lifts Blues to 3-2 win over Islanders in OT 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

New York went ahead 2-0 at 16:34. A wide-open Eberle skated in and beat Binnington with a backhand for his fifth goal in the last four games. Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo gave up the puck near mid-ice and Anders Lee got it. He passed to Barzal, who fed Eberle rushing in on the right side.

St. Louis cut it to 2-1 on a slap shot by Shenn at 19:05. It was his 23rd goal of the season, good for second on the team. Ryan O'Reilly made a cross-ice pass to Shenn, who was in the right circle. It was Shenn's third goal in his last three games after scoring three times in the previous 24.

The Islanders, outshot 29-16 in regulation, put just four shots on goal in the second and third periods.

NOTES: Blues D Jay Bouwmeester got a standing ovation in the first period when he was shown on the video board as he watched the game at Enterprise Center. The 36-year-old Bouwmeester, who had a cardiac episode on the bench Feb. 11 in Anaheim, will miss the rest of the season and playoffs. ... Islanders D Andy Green (back) was scratched. He left Tuesday's game against the Rangers in the first period after a collision with Brendan Lemieux and is day to day. ... The game marked the road portion of the dads’ trip for the Islanders, which also included the home game against the Rangers. Eighteen players either had their father or a male mentor traveling with the team.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Blues: Host the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports