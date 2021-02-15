Panthers close in on Central-leading Lightning with 6-4 win ERIK ERLENDSSON, Associated Press Feb. 15, 2021 Updated: Feb. 15, 2021 10:06 p.m.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored and led a balanced attack that included goals from six players, and the Florida Panthers gained on Central Division-leading Tampa Bay with a 6-4 victory over the Lightning on Monday night.
Florida won two of the three games between the teams in a five-day span and pulled within a point of the Lightning in the standings.
