Pacioretty, Stone score to give Vegas 2-1 win over Sharks W.G. RAMIREZ, Associated Press March 16, 2021 Updated: March 16, 2021 1:01 a.m.
1 of12 San Jose Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) skates around San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot by San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates around San Jose Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 San Jose Sharks center Ryan Donato (16) attempts a shot on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) and San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 San Jose Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) blocks a shot by the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) knocks the puck away from San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone each had a goal and an assist to help the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Monday night.
Marc-Andre Fleury, making his 16th start in 17 games, finished with 23 saves to improve to 14-5-0 this season. Fleury earned his 481st career win, inching closer to Ed Belfour, who ranks fourth with 484.