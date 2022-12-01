Pacific 74, UC Davis 72

Freeman 1-2 0-1 2, Avdalovic 1-4 2-2 5, Beard 5-11 2-2 14, Williams 4-9 1-1 9, Martindale 0-1 0-0 0, Ivy-Curry 3-13 2-2 9, Denson 3-9 0-0 7, Blake 0-1 1-2 1, Outlaw 4-8 1-2 10, Boone 5-10 4-5 17. Totals 26-68 13-17 74.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title