Pacers' small ball comes up big in 122-116 win over Thunder

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — With seven men out, the Indiana Pacers came up big by playing small ball Wednesday night, running away from the reeling Oklahoma City Thunder 122-116.
Malcolm Brogdon had 29 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and Caris LeVert scored 28 points as the severely short-handed Pacers snapped a three-game losing streak despite playing without anyone taller than 6-foot-7. Indiana was missing three starters — two-time All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis, center Myles Turner and forward T.J. Warren — and four backups.