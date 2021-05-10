Pacers beat Cavaliers 111-102, move into ninth place in East BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press May 10, 2021 Updated: May 10, 2021 11:24 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists as the Indiana Pacers strengthened their hold on a play-in tournament spot with a 111-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
Kelan Martin scored a career-high 25 points and Caris LeVert had 20 points and 10 assists for the Pacers, who moved one-half game ahead of Washington into ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards were beaten 125-124 in Atlanta.