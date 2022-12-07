Skip to main content
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 89, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 68

FG FT Reb
FORT WAYNE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kpedi 24 0-2 0-0 1-8 2 1 0
Planutis 33 5-9 0-0 0-3 0 2 14
Billups 19 2-6 0-0 0-2 1 2 5
Chong Qui 28 2-7 2-4 1-2 3 4 6
Godfrey 33 4-13 9-10 1-8 5 0 19
Morton-Robertson 18 4-5 2-2 0-4 3 2 13
Roberts 17 4-6 3-4 0-0 1 2 13
Peterson 12 2-4 1-2 0-1 3 2 5
DeJurnett 10 4-4 0-1 1-3 3 1 8
Mulder 5 0-0 3-4 0-0 0 2 3
R.Dunton 1 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Totals 200 28-57 20-27 4-32 21 18 89

Percentages: FG .491, FT .741.

3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Planutis 4-8, Morton-Robertson 3-4, Roberts 2-3, Godfrey 2-7, R.Dunton 1-1, Billups 1-4, Peterson 0-2, Chong Qui 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kpedi, Roberts).

Turnovers: 14 (Chong Qui 4, Godfrey 3, Morton-Robertson 3, Planutis 2, Peterson, Roberts).

Steals: 8 (Chong Qui 2, Roberts 2, DeJurnett, Kpedi, Morton-Robertson, Peterson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SE MISSOURI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Clark 36 2-7 2-2 2-11 3 3 7
Johnson 17 3-3 0-0 0-3 1 3 6
Barnes 36 10-22 0-0 2-4 1 3 23
Branson 14 0-2 0-0 0-0 3 1 0
Russell 38 7-19 9-10 0-5 6 4 25
Gowins 21 0-1 0-0 0-2 1 3 0
Earley 20 2-6 3-4 1-6 1 2 7
Eursher 13 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Mitchell 4 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Hanback 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-62 14-16 5-34 16 21 68
Percentages: FG .387, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Barnes 3-10, Russell 2-9, Clark 1-3, Eursher 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Barnes, Clark, Russell).

Turnovers: 15 (Russell 6, Gowins 4, Clark 3, Branson, Earley).

Steals: 9 (Clark 2, Gowins 2, Russell 2, Barnes, Branson, Earley).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fort Wayne 41 48 89
SE Missouri 29 39 68

A_1,155 (6,972).

Written By