PURDUE FORT WAYNE 74, EASTERN MICHIGAN 67

FG FT Reb
FORT WAYNE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kpedi 25 2-4 0-2 1-5 1 1 4
Planutis 33 1-8 5-5 1-6 0 2 8
Billups 28 2-7 0-0 3-3 2 2 6
Chong Qui 19 6-11 0-0 0-0 0 4 13
Godfrey 34 5-15 9-9 0-7 5 1 21
Morton-Robertson 23 5-8 0-0 0-1 2 1 13
Peterson 17 1-3 0-0 1-2 0 1 2
Mulder 10 2-5 0-0 2-2 0 2 4
Roberts 6 1-1 1-1 0-0 0 0 3
DeJurnett 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 25-62 15-17 8-26 10 15 74

Percentages: FG .403, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Morton-Robertson 3-6, Billups 2-5, Godfrey 2-9, Chong Qui 1-3, Planutis 1-7, Peterson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (Godfrey 3, Billups 2, Kpedi 2, Planutis 2, Chong Qui, DeJurnett, Morton-Robertson, Roberts).

Steals: 12 (Godfrey 5, Billups 3, Morton-Robertson, Mulder, Planutis, Roberts).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
E. MICHIGAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bates 33 6-15 0-2 0-4 2 2 16
Billingsley 25 5-5 0-2 3-5 1 2 10
Geeter 29 3-4 3-4 2-4 1 3 9
Acuff 34 3-10 1-2 0-3 2 1 8
Farrakhan 31 4-10 1-2 0-6 4 0 9
Lovejoy 23 4-5 0-0 3-4 0 2 8
Golson 12 0-0 0-0 0-3 0 3 0
Randle 9 2-2 0-1 0-4 0 1 4
Jihad 4 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 1 3
Totals 200 28-53 5-13 9-34 10 15 67
Percentages: FG .528, FT .385.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Bates 4-9, Jihad 1-1, Acuff 1-5, Farrakhan 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Billingsley 2, Farrakhan).

Turnovers: 17 (Farrakhan 4, Bates 3, Billingsley 3, Acuff 2, Golson 2, Geeter, Jihad, Lovejoy).

Steals: 4 (Acuff 2, Farrakhan 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fort Wayne 33 41 74
E. Michigan 30 37 67

A_250.

Written By