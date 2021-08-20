PICK SIX: Brooks tops list of players back after opting out

Most of the top college football players who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic decided to leave school and launch their pro careers.
Players who sat out the entire 2020 season and got drafted in the first round include Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (LSU), Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (Oregon), Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (Penn State), Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (Northwestern), Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech), Buffalo Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau (Miami) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher Joe Tryon (Washington).