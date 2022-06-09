PGA Tour says Saudi-paid players no longer eligible for tour DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer June 9, 2022 Updated: June 9, 2022 12:03 p.m.
1 of18 LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman at the course ahead of the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25 million in prize money, is taking place outside London starting Thursday. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Phil Mickelson of the United States stands on the tee before starting the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Dustin Johnson of the United States stands on the practice green before the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25 million in prize money, is taking place outside London starting Thursday. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Dustin Johnson of the United States, left, and Phil Mickelson of the United States greet each other on the first tee during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Dustin Johnson of the United States plays from the 4th tee during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Phil Mickelson of the United States watches the flight of his ball after playing off the 4th tee during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Sergio Garcia of Spain plays on the practice green before the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25 million in prize money, is taking place outside London starting Thursday. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Phil Mickelson of the United States plays from the first tee during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Dustin Johnson of the United States plays from the first tee during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Bernd Wiesberger of Austria lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Kevin Na of the United States, left, stands on the 18th green during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25 million in prize money, is taking place outside London starting Thursday. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Dustin Johnson of the United States plays from the rough during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and other PGA Tour members who teed off in the Saudi-funded golf league Thursday are no longer eligible for PGA Tour events under penalties Commissioner Jay Monahan shared soon after the first tee shot was struck.
Still to be determined is whether those players are ever welcome back.