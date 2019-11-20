Ozier scores 28 to lead Sacred Heart over Brown 84-63

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Koreem Ozier had a career-high 28 points and Sacred Heart grabbed its first win of the season beating Brown 84-63 on Tuesday night.

Ozier made hit 4-of-6 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds. E.J. Anosike added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Pioneers. Kinnon LaRose added 14 points and eight rebounds and Cameron Parker scored 11 points and six rebounds for the hosts.

Jaylan Gainey had 14 points and three blocks for the Bears (3-1) which saw its three-game win streak come to an end. Tamenang Choh added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists while Brandon Anderson scored 12.

Sacred Heart hosts Presbyterian on Friday while Brown faces NJIT at home on Saturday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com