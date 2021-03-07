Ovechkin, Capitals beat Flyers 3-1 in fans' return in Philly AARON BRACY, Associated Press March 7, 2021 Updated: March 7, 2021 9:51 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Ovechkin, Dmitry Orlov and Nick Jensen scored to lead the Washington Capitals to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.
T.J. Oshie had two assists and Ilya Samsonov stopped 36 shots for the Capitals, who have won eight of 11. Washington was without forward Tom Wilson, who served the first game of a seven-game suspension for Friday’s hit on Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo.