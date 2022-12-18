Orlando 95, Boston 92

Banchero 9-21 7-9 31, Bol 5-9 1-1 11, M.Wagner 2-8 6-6 11, F.Wagner 5-15 1-1 12, Fultz 3-10 2-2 8, Schofield 5-7 0-0 13, Ross 1-6 0-0 2, Bamba 0-2 0-0 0, Anthony 3-7 0-0 7, K.Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-86 17-19 95.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title