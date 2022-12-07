Orlando 116, L.A. Clippers 111

Batum 6-11 0-0 16, Leonard 4-15 4-4 14, Zubac 6-9 4-8 16, George 3-12 3-3 11, Jackson 5-20 3-3 15, Covington 4-9 0-0 10, Coffey 1-3 1-2 3, Mann 7-10 2-2 19, Brown 3-6 1-4 7. Totals 39-95 18-26 111.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title