Orioles beat skidding Angels 9-5 for 8th straight win

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles rolled to their eighth straight victory Sunday, using successive four-run innings and three RBIs by Ramón Urías to beat the road-weary Los Angeles Angels 9-5.

Baltimore fell behind 2-0 before storming back to complete a 7-0 homestand and its first four-game sweep of the Angels since 2003. The Orioles had not won eight consecutive games in a season since April 22 to May 1, 2005, though they won 12 straight across two seasons in late 2015 and early 2016.

Urías singled in two runs during a four-run fourth and added an RBI single in the fifth to make it 8-2.

Baltimore (43-44) moved with one game of .500 for the first time since it was 0-1.

It's been quite an exhilarating stretch for a rebuilding team that lost more than 100 games in three of the last four years, the exception being the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Monte Harrison and Max Stassi homered for the sinking Angels, who now sit a season-worst 11 games under .500 at 38-49 after a 1-8 swing that began in Houston and Miami.

Austin Voth (1-1) pitched five innings to earn his first victory with the Orioles since being claimed off waivers from Washington on June 7.

Harrison gave the Angels a 2-0 lead in the third with his second career homer, a two-run drive to right. After celebrating his first long ball since August 2020 with the Marlins, he had to wait through a video replay because the Orioles questioned whether he actually touched first base.

LA starter José Suarez (1-3) retired his first 10 batters before walking two and hitting another in the fourth. The lefty gave up an RBI double to Ryan Mountcastle, a two-run single to Urías and was lifted after Rougned Odor singled in a run.

The Angels contributed heavily to Baltimore's four-run fifth. Not only was there a fielding error and a balk, but one run scored on a passed ball and another on a wild pitch.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: OF Austin Hays was given the day off to rest his sore right wrist, which hasn't been at 100 percent since he was struck by a pitch Monday against Texas. ... RHP Travis Lakins (right elbow inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Angels: Following a day off, Los Angeles and RHP Noah Syndergaard (5-7, 3.84 ERA) face the visiting Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Orioles: After taking Monday off, Baltimore sends RHP Jordan Lyles (5-7, 4.50) to the mound Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game series at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.

