Oregon St. 77, No. 10 UCLA 72

Bessoir 1-8 0-0 2, Jaquez 0-4 2-2 2, Brown 1-4 1-2 3, Conti 7-15 1-2 19, Rice 7-13 4-4 20, Iwuala 2-5 0-0 4, Sontag 2-6 0-0 5, Jones 5-11 2-2 17, Masikewich 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-66 10-12 72
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title