Oregon St. 73, E. Washington 66

Knowles 3-4 1-2 7, Martin 4-13 3-5 12, Alexander 0-16 0-0 0, Buckley 6-12 0-0 13, Loera 9-22 0-0 18, Jentzsch 0-0 0-0 0, Gallatin 0-0 0-0 0, Jung 0-1 0-0 0, Lawrence 5-9 5-5 16, Zylak 0-1 0-0 0, Pettis 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 27-81 9-12 66
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title