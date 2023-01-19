Oregon 87, California 58

Bittle 4-8 2-2 11, Dante 6-7 0-0 12, Couisnard 4-6 0-0 9, Richardson 4-10 2-2 11, Soares 4-7 2-2 13, Barthelemy 3-5 4-4 10, Guerrier 3-4 1-3 8, Ware 2-3 1-2 6, Rigsby 0-1 0-0 0, Wur 0-0 4-4 4, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Parris 1-1 0-0 3, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-52 16-19 87.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title