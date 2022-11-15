Oral Roberts 82, Texas Southern 64

Vanover 6-11 0-0 14, Abmas 5-14 3-4 16, Jurgens 2-6 0-0 5, McBride 2-6 0-0 5, Thompson 7-15 0-0 14, Weaver 7-9 0-1 15, Mwamba 2-6 3-4 7, Phipps 2-5 1-1 6. Totals 33-72 7-10 82.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title