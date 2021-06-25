One trophy ignored, Canadiens shift focus to the Stanley Cup JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writers June 25, 2021 Updated: June 25, 2021 2:34 p.m.
MONTREAL (AP) — Shea Weber and the Montreal Canadiens kept their hands off the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after advancing to the Stanley Cup Final, and even rookie Cole Caufield had no interest in touching it.
“Obviously there’s a bigger one out there that we’re chasing, so I think that’s the only thing on our mind right now,” Caufield said, following a 3-2 OT semifinal series-clinching win over Vegas in Game 6. “It’s good to enjoy it. We’ve come a long way to get here, but the job is not finished.”
