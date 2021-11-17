One grand night: Zegras OT goal gives Ducks 1,000th victory JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Nov. 17, 2021
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored his second goal in overtime to extend the Anaheim Ducks' winning streak to eight — and notch the 1,000th franchise win — with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.
Ryan Getzlaf reached 1,000 career points and Troy Terry extended his point streak to 15 games for the Ducks, who remain unbeaten in November and have won six straight at home dating back to Oct. 31. John Gibson stopped 28 shots for the Ducks.