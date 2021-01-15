One-city March Madness leads to more straightforward bracket Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 1:36 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - Fans arrive at Lucas Oil Stadium before a men's NCAA Final Four semifinal college basketball game between Butler and Michigan State in Indianapolis, in this April 3, 2010, file photo. The NCAA announced Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, that all 67 men's basketball tournament games including the Final Four will be played entirely in Indiana in a bid to keep the marquee event from being called off for a second consecutive year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium as well as at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena at Purdue and Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Only one game at a time will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium.. Amy Sancetta/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE -Duke's Jahlil Okafor (15) and Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky (44) battle for the ball at the tip off during the first half of the NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament championship game in Indianapolis, in this Monday, April 6, 2015, file photo. The NCAA announced Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, that all 67 men's basketball tournament games including the Final Four will be played entirely in Indiana in a bid to keep the marquee event from being called off for a second consecutive year because of the coronavirus pandemic. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this March 30, 2010, file photo, light shines through the windows onto the basketball court at Butler University's Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The NCAA announced Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, that all 67 men's basketball tournament games including the Final Four will be played entirely in Indiana in a bid to keep the marquee event from being called off for a second consecutive year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium as well as at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena at Purdue and Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Only one game at a time will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — There will be a bit less mystery to the March Madness bracket now that the NCAA selection committee no longer has to adjust matchups for travel concerns.
With the entire tournament taking place in the Indianapolis area this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announced Friday that teams will be bracketed more closely to their true seeding, 1-68.