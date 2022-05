This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





OBERHOF, Germany (AP) — Olympic champion Johannes Ludwig had the best luge season of his life, then decided that would be the perfect way to end his career.

The German veteran has announced his retirement from competitive sliding, doing so after winning two gold medals — one in men’s singles, the other in the team relay — at the Beijing Games in February. He also was the overall World Cup champion this past season.