Olympic 'kingmaker' faces 5-day forgery trial in Swiss court GRAHAM DUNBAR, AP Sports Writer Feb. 21, 2021 Updated: Feb. 21, 2021 8:28 a.m.
GENEVA (AP) — The so-called “kingmaker” of Olympic elections goes on trial Monday accused of forging documents that his accusers allege were used to implicate a political rival in Kuwait in a fake coup plot.
The trial of Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah and four others is set to last five days in a Geneva criminal court.