Olympic Gold: Men's Gymnastics Struggling to Survive WILL GRAVES, AP Sports April 9, 2021 Updated: April 9, 2021 12:10 p.m.
Michael Moran, representing the University of Minnesota, competes during the Winter Cup gymnastics event Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. A junior from Morristown, New Jersey, Moran admits there were people within his inner circle who discouraged him from competing collegiately because they viewed his chosen sport as a "dying entity." The University of Minnesota and the University of Iowa will stop offering it as a scholarship sport at the end of the month.
FILE - Team USA's John Roethlisberger performs his routine on the pommel horse during the men's all around competition at the Centennial Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta, in this Wednesday, July 24, 1996, file photo. The cutback in NCAA athletic programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic is being felt acutely in men's gymnastics. For decades Division I programs have produced an overwhelming majority of the US Olympic team. The number of Division I programs, however, is shrinking. The University of Minnesota and the University of Iowa will stop offering it as a scholarship sport at the end of the month. That will drop the number of Division I schools to 11.
The death of a 117-year-old program, one that captured championships and produced Olympians, ended with a gasp. And then a vote.
The fact the former did not alter the outcome of the latter offered a stark glimpse into the steadily eroding support for men's gymnastics at the NCAA level, one that will eventually have a ripple effect up and down the food chain for a sport struggling for relevance inside the U.S. Olympic movement.