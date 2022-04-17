Olofsson, Thompson each score twice, Sabres beat Flyers 5-3 KEVIN COONEY, Associated Press April 17, 2022 Updated: April 17, 2022 8:03 p.m.
1 of8 Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom, left, makes a save on a shot from Buffalo Sabres' Jeff Skinner (53) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Players crash the net as Philadelphia Flyers' Noah Cates (49) pushes a loose puck into the net for a goal past Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin, center, and Philadelphia Flyers' Egor Zamula, right, collide in front of Zack MacEwen (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Buffalo Sabres' Jacob Bryson, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Zack MacEwen fall to the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov, right, and Buffalo Sabres' Victor Olofsson give chase to the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday to sweep a weekend home-and-home series between the non-playoff teams.
The Sabres won 4-3 on Saturday night in Buffalo.