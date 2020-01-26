Okongwu and USC cruise in 75-55 win over Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Onyeka Okongwu scored 18 points and had several highlight-reel dunks to lead Southern California to a 75-55 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.

USC (16-4, 5-2 Pac-12) never trailed and had balanced scoring with four players in double figures.

Oregon State (12-8, 2-6) has lost four in a row and failed to score 60 points in three of those defeats.

USC went up 46-34 on Nick Rakocevic’s three-point play, but Oregon State answered with 3-pointers from Zach Reichle and Antoine Vernon to cut the lead to 46-40 at the 12:53 mark.

The Trojans responded with a 14-0 run, culminated by Jonah Mathews’ jumper, and led by 20 points with seven minutes left.

USC was in control from the outset.

Southern California's Daniel Utomi (4) passes away from the basket to avoid Oregon State's Kylor Kelley (24) and Tres Tinkle (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. less Southern California's Daniel Utomi (4) passes away from the basket to avoid Oregon State's Kylor Kelley (24) and Tres Tinkle (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., ... more Photo: Amanda Loman, AP Photo: Amanda Loman, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Okongwu and USC cruise in 75-55 win over Oregon State 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

Oregon State made just 2 of its first 12 shots and trailed 17-7 midway through the first half.

A 13-0 run extended the Trojans’ lead to 30-8.

But Oregon State worked itself back into the game behind Tres Tinkle’s 12 points, and concluded the half on a 20-8 run to trail 36-28 at the break despite shooting just 32.1% from the field compared to 57.7% for USC.

Tinkle led the Beavers with 17 points.

BIG PICTURE

USC: The Trojans have won 10 of their last 12 games and improved to 5-2 on the road. … They dominated Oregon State coming off a double-overtime loss at Oregon.

Oregon State: The Beavers fell to 1-3 in conference home games. … Tinkle’s two free throws late in first half gave him 35 in a row, a school record, and moved him past Steve Johnson into second place on the school’s career scoring list. Tinkle also extended his double-figure scoring streak to 85 games.

UP NEXT

USC hosts Utah on Thursday.

Oregon State will be at Stanford on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25