Oklahoma St offensive tackle Teven Jenkins to focus on NFL

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins has decided to skip the remainder of the season to prepare for the NFL draft.

Jenkins made the announcement in a tweet on Monday. Jenkins was injured against Oklahoma on Nov. 21 and did not play this past Saturday against Texas Tech. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said the 6-foot-6, 320-pound senior has been dealing with back pain.

Jenkins was a preseason All-Big 12 selection who started six games at right tackle and one game at left tackle this season. He started all 12 games he played last season and helped running back Chuba Hubbard lead the nation in rushing. He started all 13 games as a sophomore and played in all 12 games as a freshman in 2017.

