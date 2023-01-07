Oklahoma St. 86, Texas 82

Gaston 9-12 4-6 22, Faye 1-2 3-4 5, Gonzales 3-8 0-0 6, Harmon 5-13 0-0 11, Morris 8-17 0-0 16, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Muhammad 4-7 2-4 10, Holle 3-7 2-3 9, Mwenentanda 1-1 1-1 3, Totals 34-68 12-18 82
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title