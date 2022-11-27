Oklahoma St. 78, Prairie View 53

Rutty 0-3 1-2 1, Douglas 3-7 0-2 7, Gambrell 6-13 1-2 16, Te.Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Wesley 4-6 0-0 10, Miles 2-6 2-2 6, Augustin 0-3 0-0 0, Bell 1-8 0-0 2, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Neal 1-1 0-0 2, Harding 1-1 0-0 3, M.Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Myles 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 21-57 4-8 53.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title