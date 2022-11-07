Oklahoma St. 77, Texas-Arlington 66

Wilson 3-6 5-5 11, Castro 1-5 0-0 3, Humphrey 0-4 1-2 1, Johnson-Cash 2-4 2-3 6, Talbot 1-3 0-0 2, Gibson 2-9 5-5 9, T.Anderson 4-11 4-4 14, Walker 4-6 0-0 9, Domingos 3-7 3-4 9, Weaver 1-3 0-2 2, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 20-25 66.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title