Oklahoma St. 70, No. 18 Baylor 65

Collins 2-4 2-5 6, Alnatas 5-15 4-5 17, Chastain 4-10 0-0 9, Keys 0-6 2-2 2, Milton 5-9 0-0 10, Garzon 6-11 3-4 18, De Lapp 0-1 0-0 0, Asi 3-6 0-0 8, Totals 25-62 11-16 70
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title